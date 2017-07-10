Ex-gang member testifies he expected associates to kill man who shot him
FREEHOLD -- A former Crips street gang member told jurors on Thursday he expected his friends, on trial for racketeering conspiracy, would retaliate against the man who shot him and that he became upset when they didn't. Pedro Rosario said he called James Fair to complain that no one had tried to kill the man who shot him in December 2013, and that Fair had tried to reassure him that plans were in the works.
