Christie trolled by plane banner dema...

Christie trolled by plane banner demanding he 'get the...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Raw Story

A crowd of beachgoers in Asbury Park, N.J. cheered on Monday after an plane flew over the beach pulling a banner with sharp criticism of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. "Tell Chris Christie: get the hell off Island Beach State Park," the sign read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e... Jun 6 Unclegus 1
Asbury Park Walking Tours Jun '17 APstories 1
Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11) May '17 vary 4
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC