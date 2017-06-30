Chris Christie sand sculpture appears on New Jersey beach
Giant sand sculpture of Chris Christie splayed out in a deck chair appears on the Jersey Shore mocking the embattled governor for closing public beaches before July 4 A mocking sand sculpture of Governor Chris Christie appeared on the Jersey Shore, just days after he was spotted sunbathing on a closed state beach. The massive sculpture was in response to Christie's controversial weekend visit to a shoreline that was closed to the public because of a budget standoff.
