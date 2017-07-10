Anti-Semitic banner, fliers tied to a...

Anti-Semitic banner, fliers tied to arrests of charedi couples for welfare fraud

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Abanner with an anti-Semitic slur hung over a synagogue's Holocaust memorial and fliers left on cars in Lakewood are related to the arrests of several local ultra-Orthodox couples for welfare fraud, police said. The anti-Semitic incidents occurred over the weekend where at least seven charedi couples were arrested last week - including a rabbi and his wife as well as his brother and his wife - for underreporting their incomes to receive government benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

