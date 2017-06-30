Anti-Semitic banner, fliers in New Jersey township said related to haredi Orthodox welfare fraud

A banner with an anti-Semitic slur and fliers left on cars in a New Jersey township are related to the arrest of several area haredi Orthodox couples for welfare fraud. The incidents occurred over the weekend in Lakewood, New Jersey, where at least seven haredi Orthodox couples in recent days were arrested for underreporting their incomes to receive government benefits, including a rabbi and his wife as well as his brother and his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.