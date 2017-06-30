The 72-hour Lakewood swarm: What you need to know about massive fraud sweep
Shimon Nussbaum is taken to a police vehicle after he and and his wife and Yocheved Nussbaum were arrested Monday, June 26, 2017, in connection with a public-assistance fraud scheme in Lakwood, N.J. Their arrest was part of a larger operation, led by federal and state authorities, that netted the arrests of six others. Since law enforcement officers began knocking on the doors of homes throughout Lakewood early Monday morning, 14 people have been arrested in a joint investigation by local, state and federal authorities into what's been described as the widespread abuse of public assistance programs, including Medicaid and Section 8 housing.
