Rays give Brendan McKay $7,005,000 signing bonus
The Tampa Bay Rays and first-round draft pick Brendan McKay have agreed to a minor league contract that includes a signing bonus of $7,005,000, the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012. The University of Louisville pitcher/first baseman was the fourth overall selection in the amateur draft this month and will begin his pro career with Class A Hudson Valley in July, the Rays said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Jun 6
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun 2
|APstories
|1
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May '17
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC