Rays give Brendan McKay $7,005,000 signing bonus

The Tampa Bay Rays and first-round draft pick Brendan McKay have agreed to a minor league contract that includes a signing bonus of $7,005,000, the highest since constraints on draft spending began in 2012. The University of Louisville pitcher/first baseman was the fourth overall selection in the amateur draft this month and will begin his pro career with Class A Hudson Valley in July, the Rays said Tuesday.

