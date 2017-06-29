Music and comedy 'after dark' at Wild...

Music and comedy 'after dark' at Wild West City

Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Township Journal

You can put away the horse and saddle and come on out to Wild West City when it transforms into a night club this summer. With a dynamic lineup consisting of country, blues, classic rock, and comedy, Wild West City will be putting on a series of special night time events starting in July and running through August 26. July 8 it's classic rock band, Single Bullet Theory.

