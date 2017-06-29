Johnny Yarusi rides his pork roll truck to fame

In 2017, there are many paths to foodie stardom. One of them is a food truck - exemplified by the rise of Jon Favreau's character in the movie "Chef," and exemplified in real life by Johnny Yarusi, a former ad executive from the New Jersey Shore who's now living the dream near the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dansville-Genesee Country Expres.