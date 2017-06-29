'Hundreds' of Lakewood residents scrambling after welfare fraud raids, report says
Members of Lakewood's largely Orthodox Jewish community have reportedly been scrambling after news that eight township were arrested on Monday on charges that they received government benefits fraudulently , and more arrests are likely this week. The Asbury Park Press reported on Tuesday night "hundreds of residents" have been calling township officials looking for ways to avoid the same legal troubles as a rabbi and seven other people charged to date.
