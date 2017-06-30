How did massive N.J. welfare fraud sc...

How did massive N.J. welfare fraud scheme work?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: USA Today

How did massive N.J. welfare fraud scheme work? Seven Lakewood, N.J., couples were arrested this week on charges related to a multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scheme. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2u4Yote Authorities arrested six more Lakewood residents on charges of public-assistance fraud in a second round of raids in the town late Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e... Jun 6 Unclegus 1
Asbury Park Walking Tours Jun '17 APstories 1
Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11) May '17 vary 4
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr '17 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC