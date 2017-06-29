Ex-girlfriend of Bloods gang leader testifies about string of crimes

FREEHOLD -- The former girlfriend of an Asbury Park man accused of heading a gang in the city detailed for jurors on Tuesday how he directed her or his friends to rob or shoot people. In the continuing trial of James Fair , Ciara Williams said that in the time she was dating him until their arrests in early 2014, she occasionally sold drugs for him, shoplifted with him and helped him with burglaries.

