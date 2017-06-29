Cop charged with helping gang arrested after skipping town
A New Jersey police officer who skipped out on his trial on charges that he helped gang members in investigations has been arrested in North Carolina. Monmouth County prosecutors said that 49-year-old Asbury Park patrolman Keith German was arrested without incident Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Jun 6
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun 2
|APstories
|1
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May '17
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC