By Popular Demand - the Garden State Film Festival will return to Asbury Park
"We are coming back largely due to the popular and steady demand of our legions of fans," said GSFF Board Chairman Nicholas J. Falcone While many factors played a role in our decision to return to our original home, we had to listen to them. This move is in no way is a statement about our four-years in Atlantic City, where we were given an incredible reception and great cooperation."
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busy N.J. food bank takes new name to reflect e...
|Jun 6
|Unclegus
|1
|Asbury Park Walking Tours
|Jun 2
|APstories
|1
|Asbury Parks The Student Prince (Jan '11)
|May '17
|vary
|4
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
