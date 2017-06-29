$1M welfare fraud investigation ends in arrests, police say A rabbi...

$1M welfare fraud investigation ends ...

A rabbi is among several people in New Jersey who were arrested Monday in raids by federal and state authorities in a multimillion-dollar welfare fraud investigation. Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin and seven others are being charged, accused of taking public assistance and defrauding the government of $1.3 million over recent years, law enforcement officials told the Asbury Park Press .

