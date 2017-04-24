What killed whale that washed up on a Jersey Shore beach?

Witnesses told NJ Advance Media that the dead whale washed ashore near North Surf Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Bob Schoelkopf, the director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, told the Asbury Park Press that it was difficult to determine what kind of whale it was due to its advance state of decomposition, but added that he thinks it was a sei whale.

