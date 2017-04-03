Wealthy Jersey Shore town accused of trying to block public from beach again

For the third time in as many years, this wealthy Jersey Shore borough has introduced an ordinance aimed at instituting permit parking, which objectors say will limit public access to beaches. The ordinance, which was introduced Wednesday night, would restrict parking along several borough streets from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The permits would cost $100 for the season, or $50 per month for the three-month period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.