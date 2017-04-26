Veteran New Jersey Rocker, Wayne Oliv...

Veteran New Jersey Rocker, Wayne Olivieri Returns with Debut Solo Album

When asked about New Jersey rock veteran Wayne Olivieri, The Rascals' Eddie Brigati said, "He's one of the most charismatic singer/frontman I've seen in a LONG time.....when he's on stage he doesn't let you NOT pay attention". Starting his first band after 8th grade, at the age of 17, Wayne formed Rockids, and was already performing fulltime in iconic clubs like CBGB's, Max's Kansas City, The Limelight, The Village Gate and more, playing on the same bill as unsigned young bands such as The Ramones, The Talking Heads, Blondie, and a plethora of others.

Asbury Park, NJ

