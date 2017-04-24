Tribeca: Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks Salute 'Philadelphia' Director Jonathan Demme
The rock legend also shed light on how Jon Landau influenced 'The River' and why "Born in the U.S.A." almost didn't make his seventh album. Tom Hanks spoke with Bruce Springsteen at a Tribeca Film Festival panel on Friday night.
