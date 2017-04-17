These are the finalists for the best restaurants and chefs in N.J.
Three finalists in each of 13 categories were announced by the GSCAA awards committee, administering the state's first juried food awards program. The awards, modeled after the James Beard Foundation awards, seek to honor outstanding talent in the New Jersey food industry .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
