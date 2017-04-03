The Voice says 'Bye Felicia', Ray Ric...

The Voice says 'Bye Felicia', Ray Rice eyes NJ return - The NJ Breakroom

10 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Where was our steal, coaches on ' The Voice ' ?! Both Jersey Girls on season 12 got knocked out in the same round. Fans on Twitter were especially broken up about north Jersey nurse and cancer survivor, Felicia Temple: Autumn Turner of Montclair also was sent home, after an impressive Aretha Franklin cover.

