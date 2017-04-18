The Juliana Theory reuniting for 20th anniversary tour
The emo reunions continue! The Juliana Theory , who put out at least a couple classics of the genre in the late '90s and early '00s, are back in action for a 20th anniversary tour. Vocalist Brett Detar says: The more time that passes the more I realize that I cherish certain memories and eras from my past and that I'm very lucky to have any opportunity to share the stage with dear friends that I grew up with - playing songs that make a group of people happy.
