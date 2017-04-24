The Bouncing Souls throwing 'Stoked on Summer' with Menzingers, Lucero, more
New Jersey punk heroes The Bouncing Souls are once again throwing their 'Stoked on Summer' party in Asbury Park. This year it's just one day, happening at Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 25 .
