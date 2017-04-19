The Arnone Report: Made in Monmouth Success! More Shared Services Coming
More people than ever came out to support our small business owners thanks in large part to the local community and fantastic staff and volunteers who helped coordinate this day-long shopping event at Monmouth University. This year, more than 5,000 shoppers supported the event, which showcased more than 260 vendors who displayed and sold their locally-made products.
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar 25
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar 24
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
