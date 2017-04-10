Teaching certificate stripped from man charged in criminal organization bust

A physical education teacher who was charged in connection with a massive sting that took down a criminal organization operating in Asbury Park in 2014 had his teaching certificate revoked last week. Frederick Ecke, 31, of Toms River, was swept up in " Operation Dead End ," a massive bust of Bloods and Crips gang members, a police officer and pawnshop owners that led to indictments of 44 people .

