Teacher accused of leaving baby in hot car could avoid prosecution, report says

FREEHOLD - A Lakewood teacher charged with leaving her baby inside her car in a department store parking lot on a sweltering summer day has been given the opportunity to avoid a criminal record , the Asbury Park Press reported. Karen Gruen, 34, of Lakewood, is accused of leaving her 4-month-old child inside her blue 2006 Nissan Sentra with all the windows up, for approximately 40 minutes, in the Kohl's parking lot on Route 9 in Aug. 2016, authorities said.

