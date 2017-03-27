Steven Van Zandt set to headline Asbury Park Music and Film Festival
The music legend wrapped up production this week for his role in the documentary "Just Before the Dawn," a film about the history of the famous Upstage Club in Asbury Park. Along with being part of the film, Steven Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul will perform during the festival on Saturday, April 22 at the Paramount Theatre.
