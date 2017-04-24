State Police employee admits to sexua...

State Police employee admits to sexually assaulting child, report says

Read more: The Jersey Journal

TOMS RIVER - A civilian employee of the New Jersey State Police has admitted to sexually assaulting a child and filming another while she showered, the Asbury Park Press reported. Milton Cortina, 39, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pleaded guilty in front of Ocean County Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski on Monday to charges of aggravated sexual assault and producing child pornography, the report said.

