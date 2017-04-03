Star-studded lineup confirmed for N.J. Hall of Fame ceremony
Tommy James , the upcoming New Jersey Hall of Fame inductee whose hits with the Shondells include "Crimson and Clover," "Mony Mony" and "I Think We're Alone Now," will be performing at induction ceremony at the Asbury Park Convention Hall on May 7. James, who grew up in Michigan but who has lived in New Jersey since the early 1970s, will be inducted by his friend Steve Van Zandt of the E Street Band, which was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.
