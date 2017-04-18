River Plaza Man in Heroic Rescue
A Middletown man was among a group of rescuers who pulled a motorist from a submerged car following an accident in Eatontown Sunday night, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press. Electrician John McGowan of River Plaza, seen at far left above, joined a husband-and-wife pair of Jersey City police officers and other passersby to extricate a woman from the car after it wound up in a retaining pond at Hope Road and Route 36, according to the Press account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar 25
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar 24
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC