River Plaza Man in Heroic Rescue

A Middletown man was among a group of rescuers who pulled a motorist from a submerged car following an accident in Eatontown Sunday night, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press. Electrician John McGowan of River Plaza, seen at far left above, joined a husband-and-wife pair of Jersey City police officers and other passersby to extricate a woman from the car after it wound up in a retaining pond at Hope Road and Route 36, according to the Press account.

