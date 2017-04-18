Record Store Appreciation Day is Tomorrow

Whether you prefer the "warm" sound that only comes from a vinyl record, or the crisp perfection of an "album" on compact disc, this is the day for you! Its a celebration of everything that surrounds the more than 700 independently owned record stores in the United States . The day can feature live music, also official record store day promotional giveaways, and record deals that can only be found in the indie stores! Independent Record Stores around New Jersey will be participating, in cities including: Asbury Park, Bordentown, Fords, Hackensack, Jersey City, Princeton, Red Bank, Trenton, Union and Wayne.

