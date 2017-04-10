Probe finds no evidence NJ college trustee was hacked41 minutes ago
Brookdale Community College Trustee Joseph DiBella resigned last month following accusations of liking tweets that used racial slurs to refer to President Barack Obama and mentioned Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a sexually explicit manner. In a letter, the Monmouth County's Prosecutor's Office said "an exhaustive six month investigation" came up with nothing to support his complaint of hacking.
