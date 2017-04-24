New Jersey grandfather's phone accessory is real slim, shady
On their routine summertime strolls along the boardwalk, Nathan Zaccaria could see his wife, Fran, squint as she tried to read the text on her iPhone, so he stood in front of her, arms raised to block out the sun, and he wondered if there was a better solution. He searched the marketplace and found nothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar '17
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC