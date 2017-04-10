New Jersey conference to - unite' activists
United 2017: Community Activism & Organizing in an Age of AltReason will gather aspiring and longtime activists for a day of workshops, speakers and resources at the Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, N.J. "This conference is being organized specifically as a response to what is going on politically, following the election of the new administration as well as the direction Congress is going," said Jersey Pride President Laura Pople.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar 25
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar 24
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC