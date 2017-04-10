New Jersey conference to - unite' act...

New Jersey conference to - unite' activists

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

United 2017: Community Activism & Organizing in an Age of AltReason will gather aspiring and longtime activists for a day of workshops, speakers and resources at the Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, N.J. "This conference is being organized specifically as a response to what is going on politically, following the election of the new administration as well as the direction Congress is going," said Jersey Pride President Laura Pople.

Asbury Park, NJ

