N.J. police chief to receive $127K retirement payout, report says
ASBURY PARK - When the city's acting Police Chief Anthony Salerno retires on Sunday, he will receive a $127,000 payout on top of his pension for buyback of his unused vacation and sick time, the Asbury Park Press reported. Salerno, who has been a police officer for 29 years and acting chief since 2014, will turn 65 in December, the Asbury Park Press reported.
