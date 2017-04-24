N.J. police chief to receive $127K re...

N.J. police chief to receive $127K retirement payout, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Jersey Journal

ASBURY PARK - When the city's acting Police Chief Anthony Salerno retires on Sunday, he will receive a $127,000 payout on top of his pension for buyback of his unused vacation and sick time, the Asbury Park Press reported. Salerno, who has been a police officer for 29 years and acting chief since 2014, will turn 65 in December, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16) Apr 16 Flora 2
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar 27 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar '17 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar '17 Lifelong resident 4
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC