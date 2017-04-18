Multimillion-dollar life insurance scam a family affair
A man and his parents have been indicted by a New Jersey grand jury for their alleged $4 million insurance fraud scheme, the Asbury Park Press reported on Friday. Evan Pescatore, 35, and his parents, Frank Pescatore, 70, and Janice Pescatore, 64, of Asbury Park, New Jersey, are accused of illegally providing people free, high-value life insurance policies to collect the commissions, which they then used to pay off loans that covered the premiums on the policies, according to the newspaper.
