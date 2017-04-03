Motion to dismiss Ocean County corruption lawsuit reportedly denied
FREEHOLD - A judge Friday rejected a motion by Ocean County to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former detective in the county prosecutor's office who alleges county-wide corruption , according to a published report. The Asbury Park Press reports the motion was denied by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jamie S. Perri.
