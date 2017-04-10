Man who kidnapped and killed girl dies in prison
A New Jersey man who was 19 when he snatched a sleeping 6-year-old neighbor from her bed and killed her has died in prison. State officials say 42-year-old Kevin Aquino was found unresponsive in his cell at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton on March 11. Corrections Department spokesman Matt Schuman tells the Asbury Park Press Aquino was last seen alive 20 minutes earlier after he took a shower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar 25
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar 24
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC