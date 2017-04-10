Man who kidnapped and killed girl die...

Man who kidnapped and killed girl dies in prison

Friday Apr 14 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey man who was 19 when he snatched a sleeping 6-year-old neighbor from her bed and killed her has died in prison. State officials say 42-year-old Kevin Aquino was found unresponsive in his cell at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton on March 11. Corrections Department spokesman Matt Schuman tells the Asbury Park Press Aquino was last seen alive 20 minutes earlier after he took a shower.

