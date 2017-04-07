Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul to Tape Front and Center...
The 2017 Asbury Park Music & Film Festival has announced that Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul have added an additional performance on Friday, April 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ for a live episode of the public television live music series Front and Center. VIP tickets priced at $325.00 will include an assigned seat in the first three rows, an invitation to a meet & greet with Stevie following the performance, festival gallery pass and drink ticket.
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar 25
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar 24
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
