Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul to Tape Front and Center...

The 2017 Asbury Park Music & Film Festival has announced that Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul have added an additional performance on Friday, April 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ for a live episode of the public television live music series Front and Center. VIP tickets priced at $325.00 will include an assigned seat in the first three rows, an invitation to a meet & greet with Stevie following the performance, festival gallery pass and drink ticket.

