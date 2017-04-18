Junior Keansburg firefighter given new bike to replace one stolen on Easter Sunday
A Keansburg teen who volunteers as a junior firefighter-in-training was presented with a brand-new bicycle Tuesday to replace the one that was stolen from his home Easter Sunday. Kenny Baker is an explorer firefighter with the West Keansburg Fire Department.
