Gannett closing Asbury Park design facility, report says
About 85 jobs will be affected once operations at the Asbury Park Design Studio ceases operations in June. Gannett operates similar design facilities across the country, including Des Moines, Nashville and Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
