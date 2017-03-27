Fundraiser held for NJ LGBTQ CaucusHoboken to install gender neutral bathrooms

First Ward Councilman Michael DeFusco responded to recent bias incidents again homosexual and transgender Americans by hosting a fundraiser last week for the NJ LGBTQ Caucus at The Dubliner at 96 River St. In an interview he challenged the Zimmer administration to invest city resources into services provided to LGBTQ youth, homeless and elderly persons as well as those with HIV/AIDS. "Recent vandalism at Jersey City Pride headquarters as well as Garden State Equality's office in Asbury Park shows that although the LGBTQ community has made tremendous strides in New Jersey, acceptance still isn't universal," said DeFusco.

