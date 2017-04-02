Food Reviews from the Morristown Vega...

Food Reviews from the Morristown Vegan Pop-Up Shop

The New Jersey VegFest 2016 was such a blast that we want to keep the good times going and started holding vegan pop-up shops at the Laundromat Bar at 4 DeHart Street in Morristown. We were there in January, February and March, and so were 1,707 of you, along with amazing food from places like Fogwood & Fig , Freakin Vegans , MoPweeze Bakery and so many more.

