Food Reviews from the Morristown Vegan Pop-Up Shop

The New Jersey VegFest 2016 was such a blast that we want to keep the good times going and started holding vegan pop-up shops at the Laundromat Bar at 4 DeHart Street in Morristown. We were there in January, February and March, and so were 1,707 of you, along with amazing food from places like Fogwood & Fig , Freakin Vegans , MoPweeze Bakery and so many more.

