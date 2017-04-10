Editorial: Governors' concern over rail safety comes too late
ASBURY PARK, N.J. - Gov. Chris Christie and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sound like they actually care about Penn Station rail conditions after the recent derailment that created headaches. They're calling for an independent investigation of the incident and the state of repair at the Amtrak-owned facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar 25
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar 24
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC