E Street Band Bassist Garry Tallent Gears Up for First Solo Tour,...

As he prepares to hit the road for his first-ever solo tour, E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent is girding himself for Bruce Springsteen song requests, and some likely "Brooooooce!" bellows from the audience. "I don't know what to expect on the road," Tallent, who's supporting his 2016 debut solo album Break Time , tells Billboard .

