E Street Band Bassist Garry Tallent Gears Up for First Solo Tour,...
As he prepares to hit the road for his first-ever solo tour, E Street Band bassist Garry Tallent is girding himself for Bruce Springsteen song requests, and some likely "Brooooooce!" bellows from the audience. "I don't know what to expect on the road," Tallent, who's supporting his 2016 debut solo album Break Time , tells Billboard .
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pizzeria With Name Similar to Video Game Floode... (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Flora
|2
|Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Mar 25
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11)
|Mar 24
|Lifelong resident
|4
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
