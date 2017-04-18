Drug suspect in Howell was wearing mo...

Drug suspect in Howell was wearing monitoring device

Wednesday Read more: The Jersey Journal

HOWELL TOWNSHIP -- Three men were arrested April 11 and charged with a number of offenses after police allegedly found them in possession of a large amount of heroin as well as other drugs. Police pulled over a speeding 2017 Chevy Tahoe on Herbertsville Road around 4 p.m., the department said in a statement.

