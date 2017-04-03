Dogs descend as Asbury Park's pup-friendly bar reopens for 2017
ASBURY PARK -- Each spring, Jersey Shore dog lovers count the days until the return of "Yappy Hour" at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. The popular dog-friendly outdoor bar and patio deck reopened Saturday afternoon for its 2017 season, and was quickly full of dozens of pups large and small, chasing and playing while their owners sipped Yuenglings and Coronas and lounged in high-back chairs.
