Controversial yeshiva shopping center on hold, report says

LAKEWOOD - Plans for 187,000-square-foot shopping center proposed by Beth Medrash Govoha, the nation's largest yeshiva, on are hold indefinitely , the Asbury Park Press reported. Rabbi Aaron Kotler, the head of BMG, told the newspaper that he was sensitive to the abundance of concerns he heard the from the Jewish community over the planned Lakewood Shopping Village, which is proposed for the intersection of Pine Street and Avenue of the States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.