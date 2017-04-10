City Links with Stockton Coastal Research; Estimated Savings $2 Million
NORTH WILDWOOD a' According to city officials, North Wildwood has agreed to a contract with Stockton University's Coastal Research Center for the purpose of sand "back-pathing." As of April 5, a corrected contract amount about $140,000 was amended in a resolution from the March 21 council meeting.
