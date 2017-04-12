Carteret residents to receive tax cut

Carteret residents to receive tax cut

Mayor Dan Reiman announced today the average Borough taxpayer will receive a $200 tax cut for the 2017 calendar tax year. Carteret residents to receive $200 tax cut Mayor Dan Reiman announced today the average Borough taxpayer will receive a $200 tax cut for the 2017 calendar tax year.

